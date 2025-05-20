Steelers rookie Will Howard channels Big Ben swagger with bold claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard in the sixth round, No. 185 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. While many are expecting that he will not start for the franchise in 2025 and will need some time to develop at the professional level, Howard has made clear in a recent media appearance that he wants to bring the same level of edge and energy that legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger brought the franchise.

Howard made the comments while appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams. The quotes of the interview were uploaded on the popular '@Steelersdepot' X profile.

"They need like a gritty guy. You know, growing up, for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was Big Ben. And Big Ben, he was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue collar, the gritty guy. You know? And I want to be that too. I wanna bring that edge, that energy. And I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State and I like to kind of pride myself on that. And I'm gonna try and bring it to the Steel City."

Howard had a strong campaign in 2024 for the Buckeyes, something that he referenced wanting to bring to Pittsburgh for years to come. Should he perform the same way he did at Ohio State, Pittsburgh fans will unquestionably be happy with their QB position.

Howard had 4,010 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, 226 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 73.1% for the Buckeyes last year. In addition to this, Howard won a National Championship with Ohio State as well last season, where he was awarded the offensive MVP of the game as well.

Does Will Howard have a chance to start next season?

The chances of Howard starting next season appear to largely come down to whether free agent QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the franchise. Should he sign, Howard will almost certainly be a backup or depth player for the Steelers next year. However, if Rodgers does not sign, then Howard could be in a QB competition with Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph for the starting job.

Only time will tell whether Rodgers signs with the Steelers or whether Howard starts next year, however, it is evident that Howard wants to bring Big Ben level energy and edge to Pittsburgh moving forward.

