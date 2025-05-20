Steelers rookie Will Howard makes feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers potentially joining Pittsburgh

Will Howard was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft to give them another option at quarterback. They have been in a transitional period at the position this year, so the rookie currently has a path to be their potential starter for the 2025 NFL season.

One of the biggest potential hurdles for Howard is that the Steelers have been connected to many rumors involving signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency. He recently addressed this situation during an appearnace on the Up & Adams show. Host Kay Adams asked him about the idea of Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh.

Howard responded:

"I idolized him growing up. I don't know what's going to happen, who knows, that's all over my head, but I'd love to be in a room and learn from him. But again, who knows what's going to happen, that's above my head."

The Steelers boldly decided to move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason, creating a major void at their quarterback position. They have replaced them with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, but are rumored to be planning to sign Aaron Rodgers at some point prior to the 2025 NFL season.

Rather than feeling threatened by Rodgers' potential arrival, Howard instead explained that he would be excited to theoretically work with the future Hall of Famer. This could benefit his future with the franchise and may be the most ideal situation for his outlook.

Will Howard outlook with Steelers amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

Will Howard

Will Howard had an excellent college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but many around the NFL consider him to be more of a developmental project than a day-one starter. If the Pittsburgh Steelers were to sign Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, it would allow him plenty of time to grow as a prospect before being expected to perform.

He could also have this same situation with Mason Rudolph this year, but Rodgers is obviously a much more accomplished quarterback. If Rudolph were the starter to open the year and he got off to a slow start, many would be calling for the Steelers to make a move to Howard, whether or not he's ready to do so.

Rodgers is much more loiekly to find success this season than Rudolph, especially when considering their performances last year. Rodgers turned in respectable numbers with the New York Jets, while Rudolph was unable to secure the Tennessee Titans' starting job over Will Levis last season. He has a more realistic shot of giving Howard additional time to develop his game.

