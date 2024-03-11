Steelers rumors: Russell Wilson angled for “unprecedented, massive” 2025 option before settling for $1,210,000 deal

Russell Wilson will reportedly sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the 2024 NFL free agency period officially begins. This ends his failed two-year run with the Denver Broncos, who released him during the offseason this year. Their decision to do so comes with a massive penalty of $85 million in dead cap money and also forces the Broncos to pay most of his salary this season.

Per Wilson's contract with Denver, he is guaranteed a salary of about $39 million for the upcoming season, whether he is on the Broncos or not. This situation allows him to sign a veteran-minimum contract with the Steelers worth just $1.21 million. The Broncos will pay him the difference so that he still makes the full guaranteed amount.

His new one-year deal in Pittsburgh comes with no additional guarantees, but apparently, Wilson and his agent Mark Rodgers attempted to negotiate a 2025 player option to be included in the contract. Tom Pelissero discussed this situation during a recent episode of "Good Morning Football."

“The money for this season is practically irrelevant. Russell Wilson is still due $39 million from the Broncos this season. He does not get another penny for playing for Pittsburgh.

"However, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers was calling around the league in recent days, trying to see if some team would agree to tack on an unprecedented, massive option for 2025 that would actually give Wilson the right to lock in future guarantees.

"No one was willing to bite on that clause, so at that point, the decision was in Wilson’s hands.”

After reportedly failing to secure this additional player option during negotiations with multiple teams, Russell Wilson decided to go with the situation that he believes gives him the best chance to win now.

He has consistently stated that his goal is to compete for more Super Bowl rings after winning one with the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers are hoping he can help deliver it.

Will Russell Wilson be the Steelers' starter in 2024?

The most attractive part of signing Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers is that it comes with basically no financial risk at all. If things don't work out, they can simply cut him as they have made a minimal one-year commitment to him. If the move does work for them, he can potentially elevate them to the next level.

Wilson will reportedly compete with Kenny Pickett during training camp to determine who will be the Steelers' starter in Week 1. Pickett struggled through regression and injuries last season, so some competition with an established veteran could help him develop for the future.

The Steelers still made it to the NFL playoffs last year, despite Pickett's struggles, so if Wilson can return to his elite form, he could significantly raise their ceiling. If things go south, the franchise doesn't have to consider the financial implications of moving on from him, while Wilson will still make the bulk of his fully guaranteed salary from the Denver Broncos anyway.