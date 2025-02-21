Steelers select National Championship-winning 6’1 WR in new 2025 NFL mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add more offense to their roster and the latest mock draft from The Athletic has them adding a potential No. 1 receiver.

The Steelers offense struggled at times last season, and The Athletic has Pittsburgh drafting Emeka Egbuka with the 21st overall pick. The 6-foot-1 receiver just won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Analyst Mike DeFabo believes Pittsburgh needs to start looking to improve its offense instead of focusing so much on defense, which also struggled last season:

"Mercurial WR George Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but his tenure in Pittsburgh could end sooner than that, with a possible hold-in or even a trade on the horizon.

"For that reason, the Steelers need to substantially address their receiver room on Day 1. They can tap into a deep defensive tackle class beginning in the second round."

The Steelers need to give whoever their quarterback is more weapons. Pittsburgh does have George Pickens but it needs to add more weapons to the offense, and the mock draft has the team selecting Egbuka in the first round.

Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season.

Former Steelers QB rips into team's offense

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not a fan of his former team's offense.

Roethlisberger believes the quarterbacks aren't set up for success. He said the team only has one receiver and a good tight end. He believes the Steelers need to add more weapons through free agency and the draft.

“You have one receiver. You’ve got a really good tight end. You’ve got a couple of running backs that are by committee. You’ve got a bunch of young linemen,” Roethlisberger said, via YardBarker. “The Steelers offense is not built for anything right now. Just being honest.”

Roethlisberger said paying the defense is smart but it does take away from the offense. So, he believes Pittsburgh needs to find a balance between the two.

The Steelers were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Baltimore Ravens in the just concluded season.

