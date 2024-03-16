The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking things up on offense. First, they signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million after his release from the Denver Broncos.

However, after bringing in the Pro Bowl quarterback, they traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round selections.

They are making changes in the wide receiver rotation after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round selection (178th overall).

Who did the Steelers sign to replace a wideout with 717 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023? As The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted, they brought in five-year NFL veteran Van Jefferson on a one-year deal.

The development had a football fan tweeting:

“WRONG JEFFERSON”

He referred to 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, who is still under contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Likewise, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini tweeted on Wednesday that the Vikings are not planning to trade him despite Kirk Cousins’ signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, another NFL fan said about Van Jefferson’s signing:

“Van Jefferson is washed”

Here are other reactions on X to Van Jefferson teaming up with Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson’s new teammate played his first 49 NFL games with the Los Angeles Rams. He was a part of the Super Bowl 56-winning roster and welcomed his second son a few hours after the game.

The Rams traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in Oct. 2023 for an exchange of late-round picks. Jefferson ended the 2023 season with 20 receptions for 209 yards in 17 games.

He will line up on offense with fellow wideouts George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Denzel Mims, among others.

Russell Wilson’s impact felt on the Broncos’ salary cap

While Wilson is no longer with the Broncos, the AFC West franchise must deal with the $85 million dead cap from his five-year, $242.5 million contract extension.

The Broncos created cap room by doing every possible measure in the book. Aside from letting All-Pro safety Justin Simmons go, they traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. They restructured Zach Allen and Ben Powers’ contracts to clear $20 million in cap room.

With cap space leading to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos designated Russell Wilson’s 2024 cap hit at $53 million after declining the quarterback’s $17 million option. But by taking the enormous amount now, Denver will be dealing with a more manageable $32 million next season.