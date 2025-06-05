Steelers still open to Kirk Cousins if Aaron Rodgers "doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp," says NFL insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been identified as a possible destination for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. It could happen should the franchise fail to get a response from Aaron Rodgers before mandatory minicamp.

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' career. Although it has been said that he would prefer a move to Pittsburgh if continues to play, the organization cannot wait for him indefinitely.

The Steelers selected Will Howard out of Ohio State in the sixth round in April after passing on several quarterbacks in the earlier rounds. This was interpreted as an indication that Rodgers had verbally committed to playing for them next season. However, based on recent reports, it seems the veteran quarterback didn't assure the team.

Adam Schefter mentioned Cousins as Steel City's backup in case Rodgers drags his decision further. According to the NFL insider, the four-time MVP's decision may ultimately determine Cousins' future.

"Where Kirk Cousins (plays) could get interesting," Schefter said on Thursday, via "The Adam Schefter Podcast." "A week from now, as we mentioned, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open their mandatory minicamp. We are waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers about whether or not and when he will sign with the Steelers.

"But if he drags his feet more. If he doesn't show up for that mandatory minicamp, and if you're the Pittsburgh Steelers, don't you at that point in time have a conversation about whether you should explore trading for Kirk Cousins and lobbying a call into the Atlanta Falcons to make a move?"

As Schefter noted, with a week left before the start of mandatory minicamp, this is a good time for Rodgers to join them if he intends to.

Cousins will likely slot as a backup to Michael Penix in Atlanta if Rodgers signs with the Steelers. However, he may have a realistic opportunity to start for Pittsburgh if Rodgers doesn't agree to terms with the team before minicamp starts.

Kirk Cousins' future still uncertain after the worst season of his career

Kirk Cousins is fresh off of a challenging 2024 season where he was forced to sit behind rookie Michael Penix Jr. after recording a league-worst 16 interceptions. His future with Atlanta is doubtful since the team is set on Penix as its starting quarterback in 2025.

Although Cousins has said that he is willing to play for another team, the Falcons haven't shown a strong desire to trade him until they receive an alluring offer.

Many teams may not see Cousins as a long-term answer at age 36, but some teams, like the Steelers, may find short-term security in him due to his starting experience. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback is also considered by some analysts and fans as a better option than Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

