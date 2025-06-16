Pat Freiermuth reveals how Steelers TE plans to break ice with Aaron Rodgers

Pat Freiermuth will catch passes from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 season. The Steelers' tight end has spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, and Rodgers is arguably the most popular shot caller he'll be catching passes from.

While speaking at Steelers' minicamp, Freiermuth spoke about how he plans to break the ice with his new perennial Pro Bowler QB. Freiermuth said:

"Just like anyone else. Talk to him, get to know him a little bit outside of football, understand what he's looking for on and off the field."

He continued:

"So you know just like any other relationship just getting to know the guy outside the helmet and then taking it in football."

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 6, signing a one-year, $13.65 million deal, which could rise to $19.5 million with incentives.

Rodgers is looking to bounce back from a demanding two-season spell with the New York Jets that featured zero playoff appearances. Mike Tomlin's side has given him another chance to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the twilight of his career.

What's next for Pat Freiermuth and Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pat Freiermuth with the 55th pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Freiermuth has alternated between backup and starter in his four years with the perennial playoff contenders. He enjoyed his best statistical season in 2024, amassing 65 catches, 653 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Freiermuth enters the 2025 season as the undisputed starting tight end in Pittsburgh. He is also expected to be a significant contributor in the receiving room due to George Pickens' departure to the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers is set to play for his third team in the past four seasons. Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers before having a two-year stint with the Jets. He's now set to continue his career under the tutelage of one-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers will look to build a rapport with his pass catchers, including but not limited to Pat Freiermuth and fellow Steelers' first timer DK Metcalf. This season is one of Rodgers' most important in recent years as he's essentially on a one-year prove-it deal.

