  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pat Freiermuth reveals how Steelers TE plans to break ice with Aaron Rodgers

Pat Freiermuth reveals how Steelers TE plans to break ice with Aaron Rodgers

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 16, 2025 16:45 GMT
Pat Freiermuth reveals how Steelers TE plans to break ice with Aaron Rodgers (Source: Getty)
Pat Freiermuth reveals how Steelers TE plans to break ice with Aaron Rodgers (Source: Getty)

Pat Freiermuth will catch passes from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 season. The Steelers' tight end has spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, and Rodgers is arguably the most popular shot caller he'll be catching passes from.

Ad

While speaking at Steelers' minicamp, Freiermuth spoke about how he plans to break the ice with his new perennial Pro Bowler QB. Freiermuth said:

"Just like anyone else. Talk to him, get to know him a little bit outside of football, understand what he's looking for on and off the field."

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So you know just like any other relationship just getting to know the guy outside the helmet and then taking it in football."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 6, signing a one-year, $13.65 million deal, which could rise to $19.5 million with incentives.

Rodgers is looking to bounce back from a demanding two-season spell with the New York Jets that featured zero playoff appearances. Mike Tomlin's side has given him another chance to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the twilight of his career.

Ad

What's next for Pat Freiermuth and Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pat Freiermuth with the 55th pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Freiermuth has alternated between backup and starter in his four years with the perennial playoff contenders. He enjoyed his best statistical season in 2024, amassing 65 catches, 653 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Freiermuth enters the 2025 season as the undisputed starting tight end in Pittsburgh. He is also expected to be a significant contributor in the receiving room due to George Pickens' departure to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers is set to play for his third team in the past four seasons. Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers before having a two-year stint with the Jets. He's now set to continue his career under the tutelage of one-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers will look to build a rapport with his pass catchers, including but not limited to Pat Freiermuth and fellow Steelers' first timer DK Metcalf. This season is one of Rodgers' most important in recent years as he's essentially on a one-year prove-it deal.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications