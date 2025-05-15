Steelers trade rumors: Aaron Rodgers' arrival could spark WR move after George Pickens exit

With Aaron Rodgers' potential arrival, the Pittsburgh Steelers might tap into connections from his past to bolster their depleted receiving corps. This is after their wide receiver situation has reached a critical juncture following the George Pickens trade to Dallas.

Ad

Albert Breer of SI.com highlighted a developing situation in Green Bay that could provide the Steelers with their next move. Breer was answering a question by a fan: Do you think the Steelers trade for a WR before the season starts? He said:

"If the Steelers want more after seeing those guys in OTAs, there is an interesting dynamic unfolding in Green Bay. The Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third. Both of those guys are going to make the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They’re also bringing back Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson is returning for injury. That’s six guys before you even get to others, such as Mecole Hardman. It feels like the Packers could move at least one before the season."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

This logjam creates an opportunity for the Steelers, particularly with receivers familiar to Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

"Doubs and Watson were around Aaron Rodgers as rookies. Rodgers spoke highly of Doubs back then. So if you put the pieces together, maybe there's a match," Breer added.

Steelers to focus on bolstering the current roster for Aaron Rodgers

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Steelers management traded Pickens to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, while sending a 2027 sixth-round selection to Dallas. The move ended Pickens' three-year stint in Pittsburgh, where he racked up 174 catches, 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ad

According to ESPN's reporting from May 7, the trade leaves a significant gap in the Steelers' receiving unit at the same time they're recruiting Aaron Rodgers. The team now has limited depth behind DK Metcalf, with Calvin Austin III (548 yards last season) as their top returning receiver. ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote:

"Though Metcalf and Pickens playing together could've made for an explosive and high-flying passing attack -- especially with Rodgers at quarterback -- the Steelers want to have a more balanced offense with a strong run game."

Ad

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also mentioned Romeo Doubs as a potential trade target:

"Calling the Packers about Romeo Doubs might be worthwhile, since Green Bay's receiver room has become crowded."

The Steelers might also value their developmental talent more than outsiders realize. Breer reported they're "higher on Calvin Austin III than the general public realizes. He's dynamite with the ball in his hands, and progressed steadily in his first year under OC Arthur Smith."

Ad

The team also has 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, who struggled with injuries during his rookie campaign. Both young receivers will get chances to prove themselves during the upcoming OTAs.

Pittsburgh sits in a favorable position for making additional moves if needed. Following the Pickens trade, it is positioned to have three third-round picks in next year's draft. This capital gives the team the flexibility to pursue veterans through trades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.