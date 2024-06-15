  • NFL
  Steelers vet Cameron Heyward eyes AFC rivals for potential retirement move

Steelers vet Cameron Heyward eyes AFC rivals for potential retirement move

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 15, 2024 20:05 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice
Steelers vet Cameron Heyward eyes AFC rivals for potential retirement move

Cameron Heyward has confirmed that he is increasingly getting used to the idea that he may have to play the final seasons of his career away from the Steelers. Shockingly, it could be another team in the same conference and division.

But backing up, all this talk is coming because Pittsburgh has yet to offer him the extension that he wants. He has skipped some practice sessions because of the standoff and seems resigned to the possibility that a deal might be out of reach. If that happens, then he will be a free agent in March next year and he can sign with any team.

And he has been discussing this probability with his wife. In a report by the New York Times, Cameron Heyward says,

also-read-trending Trending
“I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else. If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it... But I am still enjoying the ride here this year.”

And what is said later will be a kicker for the Steelers fans. Since his wife is from Cleveland, they could decide to join his current team's divisional rivals. Cameron Heyward further revealed that he is considering everything, saying,

“I still have family in Cleveland … my wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now.”

Does Cameron Heyward leaving the Steelers for the Browns make sense?

There is no indication that any of this will happen. But since he himself has said it, Cameron Heyward turning up for the Browns next year could be possible. He has said that he plans on playing for three more years still and Cleveland has a top-notch defensive unit led by Myles Garrett. It is among the best in business and with a strong rotational cast, he could prolong his career.

On the other hand, he might want to wait and see what happens with the quarterback situation in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson has flattered to deceive and a team with a great defense cannot surmount an average offense. One only needs to look at the Jets to confirm that. But then again, whether Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett would be that much better for the Steelers this year is also unknown.

There are a lot of variables but if indeed Cameron Heyward turns up for the Browns, it will dominate next year's offseason headlines like Saquon Barkley's defection from the Giants to the Eagles did this year.

