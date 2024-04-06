Steelers' WR George Pickens drops hint on social media requesting new jersey number

George Pickens made a solid case as a legitimate top receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers when he finished the 2023 NFL season with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. His receiving yards significantly jumped from his 801 during his rookie season (2022).

Since he will be a vital component of the Steelers offense, he’s campaigning to get jersey No. 1. As shared by the Blitzburgh account on X (formerly Twitter), Pickens posted an Instagram story featuring an edited photo of him wearing the No. 1 jersey. The former Georgia standout even has the Instagram handle “@1.issue” to express his desire clearly.

But as CBS Sports John Breech wrote on April 5, the Steelers unofficially retired jersey No. 1. Anthony Wright was the last Steelers player to wear that number. However, the former NFL quarterback did not play a snap during the 1999 season.

Wright isn’t why jersey No. 1 is an untouchable number for the Steelers. Instead, the honor belongs to placekicker Gary Anderson, who played for Pittsburgh from 1982 to 1994. It’s his longest tenure out of the five NFL teams he played for.

During his time with the Steelers, Anderson earned two All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections. Those distinctions earned the South African kicker a spot on the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. Yet despite those achievements and his 23-season career, he hasn’t been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Therefore, considering Anderson’s credentials, the Steelers might brush aside George Pickens’ campaign to wear that jersey number. Even Justin Fields, the quarterback who has worn No. 1 since his lone season with the Georgia Bulldogs, got jersey No. 2.

It’s not the first time George Pickens has campaigned to wear No. 1. In a December 30, 2022, interview on the “Arthur Moats Experience with Deke” podcast, he revealed how he got jersey No. 14.

“That’s the number they gave me, to be honest. I tried to get #1, but I think it’s sacred or something like that.”

According to a 2022 article by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora:

“Pickens wore #1 at Hoover High School, a five-star recruit who initially committed to Auburn before flipping to Georgia. He kept that #1 at UGA, where he excelled his first two seasons.”

George Pickens’ new teammates got their jersey numbers

Aside from Fields, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson will continue to wear jersey No. 3. Patrick Queen will wear No. 6, and Cordarrelle Patterson will get No. 84. Here are the jersey number designations for George Pickens’ new teammates.

The Steelers will have the first day of their OTAs on April 15.