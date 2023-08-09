Steelers WR George Pickens ‘exceeding expectations’ in training camp: Report

George Pickens was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. After a solid rookie season in which he appeared in all 17 games, his expectations have grown in training camp.

He will compete for the top wide receiver spots on the Steelers' roster in a deep group of weapons.

While the future was already looking relatively bright for Pickens, he has apparently raised his outlook to another level ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He has reportedly been one of the most impressive players during Steelers training camp so far.

According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic:

“Hopes were high for Pickens coming into this year. If anything, he’s exceeding those expectations. Surely, you’ve seen the highlight-reel grabs on social media… The thing to watch going forward is how much Pickens’ route tree evolves...”

George Pickens developed excellent chemistry with fellow rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett last year, increasing their connection as the year went on. The tandem seems to be growing together as the Steelers seek to get back to the NFL playoffs in 2023.

Pickens exceeding expectations can help them do so, while significantly helping Pickett's development.

George Pickens' 2022 NFL season stats

George Pickens put together a solid rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 NFL season. He was targeted 84 times in 17 games, recording 52 receptions for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown, giving him 5 total.

Probably most encouraging for Pickens' outlook is the way he improved as the 2022 season played out. He recorded just one receiving touchdown in his first nine games, with the other three coming in his final eight games.

He exceeded 50 receiving yards three times in his first nine games, but six times in his final eight games.

Steelers' WR Depth Chart

George Pickens is currently listed as one of three starting wide receivers on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart, joining Allen Robinson and Diontae Johnson. Robinson was added during the free agency period of the 2023 NFL offseason this year, while Johnson has spent his entire career so far in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are relatively deep in all their offensive skill positions, giving Kenny Pickett plenty of legitimate options to work with.

Here's the list of other wide receivers behind the three starters in their first official depth chart for the 2023 NFL season.

Miles Boykin Calvin Austin Hakeem Butler Cody White Gunner Olszewski Jordan Byrd Dan Chisena Dez Fitzpatrick