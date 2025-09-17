  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Stefon Diggs doing everything but focusing on football": NFL fans react to Cardi B announcing baby with Patriots star WR

"Stefon Diggs doing everything but focusing on football": NFL fans react to Cardi B announcing baby with Patriots star WR

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:22 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Cardi B announcing baby with Patriots star WR - Game Four - Source: Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is entering a new chapter of his life as he is set to enter fatherhood with his girlfriend Cardi B, the rapper confirmed on Wednesday.

Ad

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Cardi B told Gayle King that she is expecting her fourth child, first with her boyfriend Diggs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans reacted to Diggs entering parenthood with her girlfriend.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Diggs doing everything but focusing on football."
Ad
"I could not care less about Stefon having a baby… what really matters is he is underperforming on one of my fantasy teams. Benching him for W3."
Ad
"Trading him from my Fantasy team."
Ad
"Congratulations, Stefon!! What a beautiful family."
Ad
"Congrats to Stefon Diggs and Cardi B! Exciting news."
Ad
"Diggs is Cooked."
Ad

The couple reportedly started dating earlier this year after their first public appearance together during a New York Knicks Game in May. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June.

Although Stefon Diggs and Cardi B went Instagram official in June, a month later, breakup rumors started to swirl after the American rapper deleted Diggs' pictures from her social media accounts.

Cardi B praised boyfriend Stefon Diggs for his support

However, the Grammy Award winner has put those rumors to bed with her latest announcement. Cardi B shared the space she is in her relationship with Diggs.

Ad
"Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers," Cardi B said. "I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way.

The 31-year-old rapper also praised the Patriots wide receiver for making her feel "strong and confident."

Ad
"He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,' Cardi B said. "Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was like crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout.
"I was like, 'See, this is why I don't put music out?' This is my art and something I put a lot of time to and it's just like sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you And he was just like, 'Girl, you better get it together.' ... I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world."

Diggs is 1-1 with the Patriots after the team bounced back in the Week 2 clash for a 33-27 win against the Miami Dolphins. He is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2024 season in Week 8.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications