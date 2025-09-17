"Stefon Diggs doing everything but focusing on football": NFL fans react to Cardi B announcing baby with Patriots star WR

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is entering a new chapter of his life as he is set to enter fatherhood with his girlfriend Cardi B, the rapper confirmed on Wednesday.In an interview with CBS Mornings, Cardi B told Gayle King that she is expecting her fourth child, first with her boyfriend Diggs.NFL fans reacted to Diggs entering parenthood with her girlfriend.&quot;Diggs doing everything but focusing on football.&quot;The Boys Do Sports @TheBoysDoSportsLINKDiggs doing everything but focusing on football&quot;I could not care less about Stefon having a baby… what really matters is he is underperforming on one of my fantasy teams. Benching him for W3.&quot;Connie @MsVFABLINKI could not care less about Stefon having a baby… what really matters is he is underperforming on one of my fantasy teams. Benching him for W3&quot;Trading him from my Fantasy team.&quot;Meyer Lansky @TheMeyerLanskyLINKTrading him from my Fantasy team.&quot;Congratulations, Stefon!! What a beautiful family.&quot;Peter Coyote @DrPeterCoyoteLINKCongratulations, Stefon!! What a beautiful family&quot;Congrats to Stefon Diggs and Cardi B! Exciting news.&quot;castillo @bruno13_acoLINKCongrats to Stefon Diggs and Cardi B! Exciting news&quot;Diggs is Cooked.&quot;Jamal @69Skip2LINKDiggs is CookedThe couple reportedly started dating earlier this year after their first public appearance together during a New York Knicks Game in May. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June.Although Stefon Diggs and Cardi B went Instagram official in June, a month later, breakup rumors started to swirl after the American rapper deleted Diggs' pictures from her social media accounts.Cardi B praised boyfriend Stefon Diggs for his supportHowever, the Grammy Award winner has put those rumors to bed with her latest announcement. Cardi B shared the space she is in her relationship with Diggs.&quot;Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,&quot; Cardi B said. &quot;I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way.The 31-year-old rapper also praised the Patriots wide receiver for making her feel &quot;strong and confident.&quot;&quot;He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,' Cardi B said. &quot;Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was like crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout.&quot;I was like, 'See, this is why I don't put music out?' This is my art and something I put a lot of time to and it's just like sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you And he was just like, 'Girl, you better get it together.' ... I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world.&quot;Diggs is 1-1 with the Patriots after the team bounced back in the Week 2 clash for a 33-27 win against the Miami Dolphins. He is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2024 season in Week 8.