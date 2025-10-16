  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B shows off baby bump as rapper makes Paper Magazine cover page

Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B shows off baby bump as rapper makes Paper Magazine cover page

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:40 GMT
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B (Image Source: Getty)

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, flaunted her budding bump on the cover of a magazine. The American rapper showed a glimpse of a photo shoot for Paper magazine in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

She graced the cover page, flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the post, she penned a heartfelt caption.

"DIVINE MOTHER 🙏🏽 Thank you for having me @papermagazine" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cardi B shared the pictures in different outfits. She is expecting her fourth baby and the first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since last October, are pretty private about their relationship.

However, during her appearance on CBS Morning, while promoting her new album, Am I Drama?, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy. However, while she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, her divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, is still not finalized.

Ad

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend Cardi B celebrates her 33rd birthday

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, turned 33 on Oct. 11. She celebrated her birthday with her loved ones and shared heartfelt messages, thanking fans for their best wishes in a post on Instagram. She posted snaps of herself flaunting her baby bump.

"Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night ! Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget!
Ad
"But 😉33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!" he added.
Ad
Ad

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend wore a maroon dress. Meanwhile, the NFL star is busy with his game in the new season.

In his last six games, he had recorded 387 yards receiving. The Patriots had won three consecutive games in the last three weeks and will next play against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19.

They started the new season with a loss against the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 but then won against the Miami Dolphins 33-27, only to lose in the third week against the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 before winning three consecutive games.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications