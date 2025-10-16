Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B shows off baby bump as rapper makes Paper Magazine cover page

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, flaunted her budding bump on the cover of a magazine. The American rapper showed a glimpse of a photo shoot for Paper magazine in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.She graced the cover page, flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the post, she penned a heartfelt caption.&quot;DIVINE MOTHER 🙏🏽 Thank you for having me @papermagazine&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCardi B shared the pictures in different outfits. She is expecting her fourth baby and the first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since last October, are pretty private about their relationship.However, during her appearance on CBS Morning, while promoting her new album, Am I Drama?, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy. However, while she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, her divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, is still not finalized.Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend Cardi B celebrates her 33rd birthdayCardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, turned 33 on Oct. 11. She celebrated her birthday with her loved ones and shared heartfelt messages, thanking fans for their best wishes in a post on Instagram. She posted snaps of herself flaunting her baby bump.&quot;Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night ! Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget!&quot;But 😉33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStefon Diggs’ girlfriend wore a maroon dress. Meanwhile, the NFL star is busy with his game in the new season.In his last six games, he had recorded 387 yards receiving. The Patriots had won three consecutive games in the last three weeks and will next play against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19.They started the new season with a loss against the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 but then won against the Miami Dolphins 33-27, only to lose in the third week against the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 before winning three consecutive games.