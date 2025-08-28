  • home icon
  Stefon Diggs hints being 'Sex and the City' fan as Patriots WR models with Sarah Jessica Parker in stunning UGG campaign

Stefon Diggs hints being 'Sex and the City' fan as Patriots WR models with Sarah Jessica Parker in stunning UGG campaign

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 28, 2025 05:48 GMT
Stefon Diggs hints being
Sarah Jessica Parker and Stefon Diggs (Image Source: Getty)

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs collaborated with American actress Sarah Jessica Parker for a shoe brand, UGG. Last week, the American fashion company dropped a few pictures of the collaboration on its Instagram account.

They shared a snap of the NFL wide receiver sitting on a bench by the side of a pole while Parker posed standing. They both donned matching brown UGG boots.

Stefon Diggs reshared the post on his Instagram story on Wednesday and, in the caption, hinted at being a fan of the romantic television drama series "Sex and the City."

“What and (sic) honor 🥺🥺 the real Carrie B ❤️,” he wrote.
Stefon Diggs with Sarah Jessica Parker/@stefondiggs
Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in the show.

She posed in the UGG promotional snap in an oversized cream coat. She also wore white pants with fringes at the bottom and paired them with a top. She posed with her hand in her pocket.

Meanwhile, Diggs donned a white T-shirt layered with a black vest and an oversized animal print coat. He completed the look with brown pants.

In another Instagram story, Stefon Diggs shared an old post of himself in which he included a snap of Sex and the City actor Chris Noth.

“Makes sense now,” he wrote.
Stefon Diggs with Sarah Jessica Parker/@stefondiggs
On June 17, Diggs shared a few snaps of his off-field outings. He posted several pictures and videos with a caption:

"Trying find a balance between family and work but it seems like work is taking precedence over everything else..."
In the last slide of the post, there was a picture of John James “Mr. Big” Preston from Sex and the City. Chris Noth had played the character in the series. He is an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Carrie Bradshaw, who later tied the knot with her.

Mike Vrabel gives key update on Stefon Diggs ahead of Patriots’ season opener

Stefon Diggs tore his ACL last season and has been working on making a comeback. The NFL season is right around the corner, and ahead of that, New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel opened up about whether the wide receiver would be playing in the Week 1 game.

"That he’s ready to go, and that he helps our offense, and that he helps Drake (Maye)...... I think where he’s at, he’s been able to string days together, whether I’ve held him out of individual and brought him out for team,” Vrabel said (via MassLive). “I’m just trying to get each guy that they need to be ready for the season.”

The New England Patriots won two of their preseason games but lost against the New York Giants. They are scheduled to start the new season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

