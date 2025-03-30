Stefon Diggs’ mom Stephanie has special message for Robert Kraft after WR signed $69,000,000 deal with Patriots

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots. His biggest supporter, his mom, Stephanie Diggs, had a special thank-you message for team owner Robert Kraft.

Diggs made his move official on Friday at Gillette Stadium, bringing his mom along for the big day.

Taking to Instagram later on, Mama Diggs posted some pictures of herself in the building, as well as one of Stefon Diggs on the field. She shared her gratitude, writing in the caption:

“Grateful for this next chapter and the warm welcome from our Patriots family. A special thank you to Ms. Nancy and Mr. Kraft for making us feel at home. Can’t wait for the season ahead!”

Ms. Nancy Meier is the Director of Scouting Administration. She has worked with the New England Patriots for over 50 years. She is the longest-serving employee in the team's history. She started in 1975 with office work and is now an important part of the scouting team.

Diggs was selected in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings but was traded to the Bills in 2020. Diggs joined the Texans for the 2024 season but played only 8 games due to a torn ACL.

Having recently signed with the Patriots, Robert Kraft's team is counting on him to be a top receiver after his recovery from a torn ACL. Stefon Diggs is expected to be a key player for rookie quarterback Drake Maye this season.

Stefon Diggs' mother Stephanie Diggs raised two NFL stars

Stephanie Diggs is the mother of two NFL players, Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs. Long before they became pros, she was guiding them toward success.

Life was not easy. When her husband passed away, she had to be both a mother and a father to her children. Stephanie worked hard to provide for them while making sure they stayed focused on their dreams.

In an interview with WFAA in December 2024, Stefanie Diggs shared how thankful she is for how their life turned out after their struggles.

"Yes, I do take a step back to be thankful. Everybody just sees the glitz and glam. It was very hard when their father passed away. Stefon was in maybe the eighth grade. Tre was in the fourth. My daughter was in 10th and my oldest son was in the 11th. We just had to come together and, you know, everybody had their job to do."

That said, football was always part of their lives. Their father was their coach and made sure they took the game seriously.

But Trevon didn’t always love football. He once wanted to go to art school. With his family’s support and his brother’s push, he chose football and never looked back.

