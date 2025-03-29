Stefon Diggs sees shades of $330,000,000 NFL MVP in Patriots QB Drake Maye

Stefon Diggs just inked a four-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots. The new Pats WR sees a lot of similarities between his new quarterback, Drake Maye, and his old Buffalo Bills teammate Josh Allen.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Diggs was asked about what he anticipates in playing with New England's young signal-caller in Maye. Diggs said, after asking around, that he's heard a lot of comparisons between Maye and Allen, who just signed a six-year contract extension with Buffalo worth $330 million with $250 million fully guaranteed after being crowned NFL MVP last season. (Start at 1:45)

“I’m excited,” Diggs said. “I really look forward to it. It’s crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities — people say through the grapevine, he acts a lot like Josh. That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him.”

Over the course of his career, Stefon Diggs has learned how to adjust to playing with different quarterbacks. After starting his career in Minnesota catching passes from Kirk Cousins, Diggs made the jump to Buffalo, where he played with Allen for four seasons. He was ultimately traded to the Houston Texans last season before becoming a free agent.

Now that he has signed with the Patriots, Diggs will yet again need to learn to adapt to a new quarterback. But he doesn't believe he'll find that too difficult, given his track record.

“Seeing that I got the experience, I’ve been doing this for ten and a half years — I always add the half now — but I’ve played with a lot of quarterbacks,” Stefon Diggs said. “I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks, so learning the quarterback, getting to know him, spending more time with him. ...

"But, as far as his development as a quarterback, I feel like that’s not really too much of my job. My job is to get up and catch the ball. I just look forward to getting back out there and being one of the weapons for him.”

Stefon Diggs hopes to return to form in 2025 after ACL injury

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Last season with the Houston Texans, Stefon Diggs racked up 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in the eight games he played. Unfortunately, Diggs went down with a torn ACL during Houston's Week Eight matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Diggs was on pace to have a 100-catch and 1,000-yard receiving season before going down with the ACL injury. If he can remain healthy throughout the 2025 season, he'll have the opportunity to do exactly that alongside a young quarterback looking to establish himself.

