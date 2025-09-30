Stefon Diggs sends 3-word message to Tyreek Hill as Dolphins WR's season ends prematurely after dislocating knee vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill’s 2025 NFL season is over after sustaining a knee injury during the Dolphins’ win over the Jets on Monday. The NFL reported the news on Tuesday, and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs reshared it on his Instagram Story.&quot;Prayers for Cheetah,&quot; Diggs wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs)Hill was tackled near the sideline in the third quarter. His left leg twisted awkwardly, and he was in visible pain. Hill was carted off the field, fitted with an air cast and taken to a hospital.Injury details included a dislocated knee cap, multiple ligaments and his ACL. Hill's surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.His recovery will take months, ruling him out for the rest of the season. It could also affect his availability for opening day of the 2026 campaign.Hill had six catches for 67 yards before the injury. His absence leaves a major hole in the offense built around his speed and playmaking.Miami is 1-3 and will rely on Jaylen Waddle to step up.Tyreek Hill had a seemingly gleeful reaction while he was carted off the fieldAs Tyreek Hill was helped onto a medical cart, instead of looking upset, he smiled, laughed and waved to fans before taken to the ambulance.Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Hill was surprisingly upbeat for someone going through a tough moment.“He had wide eyes and kept saying, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win,’” McDaniel told reporters after the game.However, Hill’s former teammate, Terron Armstead, shared on X that the wide receiver was laughing to hide how much it hurt.&quot;First thing he said &quot;man I’m just happy we got that win&quot;!! He’s in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!!&quot; Armstead tweeted on Sunday.Hill joined the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, via a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks. Hill signed a four-year $120 million contract extension after the move.