New England Patriots' newest wide receiver Stefon Diggs answered after one fan asked what jersey number he would wear. When the fan suggested No. 1, Diggs responded:

“Nah, we don’t do that. The young boy is about to have a great year—believe in him!”

Stefon Diggs sets record straight on speculations surrounding him taking Ja'Lynn Polk's jersey number (Source: Via IG/ @StefonDiggs)

Here, Diggs was talking about Ja’Lynn Polk, a wide receiver drafted last year and already wearing No. 1 for the Patriots.

In the past, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by star players in Patriots history. It was mostly used by kickers like John Smith (known for the famous "Snow Plow Game") and Tony Franklin, who played in Super Bowl XX. In 2020,

Cam Newton wore No. 1 as the Patriots' quarterback.

Even the team’s mascot, Pat Patriot, has worn it since 2002.

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in 2024 while playing for the Houston Texans, but he is expected to return for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

His signing was a huge boost for the Patriots’ offense. Diggs is back in the AFC East, where he was a star with the Buffalo Bills. He will also help rookie quarterback Drake Maye by giving him a top-level target.

Stefon Diggs doesn't want to wear a jersey number between 80-89

During the same Q&A with fans, one person guessed that Stefon Diggs might wear No. 88. Diggs quickly shut down the idea, saying:

"No lie, I don't even think I feel right in the 80s."

Stefon Diggs doesn't want to wear a jersey number between 80-89 (Source: Via IG/@StefonDiggs)

The Patriots' roster shows that No. 88 is taken by tight end Jaheim Bell, and other receiver numbers in the 80s, like 84, 81, and 87 are also unavailable.

However, some lower numbers are still open, so Diggs has options.

Diggs wore No. 14 with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Right now, linebacker Robert Spillane has that number on the Patriots, so it’s unclear if Diggs will get it back or pick a new one.

In the Texans, Diggs wore jersey No. 1.

