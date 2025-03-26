"Stefon Diggs is still pissed off at the Bills" - Julian Edelman claims Patriots WR will be motivated for revenge  

The New England Patriots' quest to land an elite wide receiver has finally come to a close as the team signed former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the franchise with $26 million guaranteed.

Diggs' availability this late in free agency and his decision to accept a deal with only $8 million per year guaranteed are a direct result of the ACL tear he suffered last season. Teams were understandably apprehensive about signing the 31-year-old as fears about him losing his explosiveness and agility loom large.

However, Patriots icon Julian Edelman believes the veteran landing in New England is the best-case scenario for the team and the wide receiver due to his history with Buffalo. On the "Dudes On Dudes" podcast, the retired star said:

"I like Stefon Diggs in New England. That situation, because Stefon Diggs is still pissed off at the Bills. So there's going to be hunger, and there's going to be urgency, and there's going to be a fire under his a** in the meeting room when he's in New England, at practice, which they could use. They could use a little fire under their a** in that receiver room."

Stefon Diggs' time with the Bills

During his time with the Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs established himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the game. He spent four seasons with the franchise and earned a Pro Bowl nod in each campaign. He also earned two All-Pro selections.

He built an enviable connection with Josh Allen, and the duo was among the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the league. In his four seasons with the Bills, Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. He averaged 111 catches, 1,343 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, the Bills' lack of postseason success caused friction between the wide receiver and the franchise. After butting heads, they parted ways in the 2024 offseason as Buffalo traded him to the Houston Texans for a second and fifth-round pick.

Diggs was having a stellar debut season with his new team until he suffered the season-ending ACL tear. The wide receiver's time at the top was seemingly over, but Julian Edelman has faith that playing in the same division as his former team should be all the motivation Diggs needs to showcase he's still among the best at his position.

