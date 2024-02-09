Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Cam Newton for inadvertently instigating PR nightmare for Super Bowl 50 QB

Cam Newton isn't in the Super Bowl, but he remains involved in the conversation surrounding the Big Game eight seasons after his appearance with the Carolina Panthers. However, the conversation turned on him after he echoed what many fans have said. Ripping credit away from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith held himself responsible and apologized to Newton:

"Me personally, I owe you an apology. We owe you an apology. ... Whether we agree or disagree with your synopsis, your dissection of Brock Purdy, and whether he's a game manager as opposed to a game changer or anything like that, what it deteriorated into was people questioning whether you had the right to say it. That was never the intent."

He continued, listing Cam Newton's accomplishments:

"You are a former number one overall pick, former league MVP who took a team to a Super Bowl appearance with less at the quarterback position. You have the right to have the opinion that you had."

Brock Purdy continues quest to win over Cam Newton and others

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Speaking in the same segment, Cam Newton claimed that he trusted Purdy's weapons more than the quarterback himself on the final drive of the game. The conversation surrounding Purdy is a common one for young players in the early stages of a successful career.

No matter how dominant or otherwise ruthless a NFL player might be in their opening few years, players are going to have their doubters. It is only after a long history of domination that the screams of critics turn into whispers, and then silence.

Even Tom Brady had his doubters deep into the 2010s. It was only during his run with the Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's ensuing slump that public opinion appeared to unite in favor of No. 12. Put simply, Purdy has a long road ahead of himself to prove his abilities.

That said, the quarterback has built a stellar resumé in his brief run dating back to 2022. Since his first start, he's thrown for 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and has yet to lose a playoff game that he's finished. Purdy's stellar play also had him in the MVP converstion. However, the award ended up going to Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

With Patrick Mahomes awaiting him on Super Bowl Sunday, Purdy will have his toughest challenge yet. Will the 49ers rise to their greatest height since the Joe Montana era?