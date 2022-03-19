“It was Aaron Rodgers’ responsibility” - Stephen A. Smith blames Packers QB for Davante Adams’ departure 

Aaron Rodgers is solely responsible for Davante Adams leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Stephen A. Smith. Adams left the Packers organization with his trade being finalized on Friday.

It now leaves the Packers' receiving corps relatively thin, with Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling the two primary receivers.

On ESPN's First Take, Smith said that he believes Rodgers is to blame for the 29-year-old's departure because of the quarterback's astronomical contract.

Smith said:

“I’m pointing the finger at Aaron Rogers a hell of a lot more than I'm even pointing at the Packers organization. Because they were right to keep Aaron Rodgers as their number one option. But it was Aaron Rodgers’ responsibility to make sure Davonte Adams was his number one responsibility."

Smith continued:

"And the fact that that's not the case, yeah, you can let him go. You know what? That’s your boy, Derek Carr, y'all cool, y'all brothers, played at Fresno State, friends, keep in touch. I get all that. But we’re talking business and trying to win football games. And I need a brother that I know I can rely upon to catch that football. How you let that man walk out the door is an incredible indictment against Aaron Rodgers.”

As Smith pointed out, the Packers were right in keeping Rodgers ahead of Adams, but there is no doubt that without the star receiver, Green Bay's offense is going to look vastly different in 2022.

Davante Adams off to the Raiders

Adding the star receiver to their ranks, the Raiders now have some serious weapons. The receiver links up with former Fresno State quarterback and close friend Derek Carr after a deal couldn't be agreed with the Packers.

The agreement to bring the 29-year-old receiver to Vegas is a five-year, $141m contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in league history. No one can argue that over the last three seasons, he has been the best receiver in the league and is now rewarded as such.

His addition to the offensive ranks makes the Raiders seriously potent. Las Vegas will be a tricky proposition with Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, Bryan Edwards, and Foster Moreau.

The AFC West is perhaps the best division in football, especially after Russell Wilson, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, Randy Gregory, J.C. Jackson and now Adams all arrive in a stacked division. And that is without mentioning Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

