“He ain't the brightest damn candle on the birthday cake” - Stephen A. Smith blasts Lamar Jackson for not negotiating contract extension 

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's biggest stars at the quarterback position and is looking to receive a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens. Well, to be exact, the Ravens are prioritizing Jackson's extension more than he is currently.

The Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta spoke at the NFL Draft Combine Thursday on the status of Jackson's contract. He revealed the team is working at Jackson's pace to sign an extension.

The lack of urgency on Jackson's part has garnered criticism from fans and the media. One of those critics is Stephen A. Smith, who laid out two scenarios on First Take Friday as to why Jackson isn't trying to extend himself. He didn't mince his words, saying:

“One. He's not hearing what he wants to hear from the Ravens organization. Or two, he ain't the brightest damn candle on the birthday cake. Because there’s no reason, there’s no reason If it's $250 million on the table, you don't step on the field without a contract for an NFL team when that much money is at risk. That would make you the worst businessman on our planet, Sam.”

These are some intense words from Smith. Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations have been a hot-button issue.

That's compounded by the fact that Jackson is one of the few people in the NFL who don't have an agent representing him. His lack of presentation has also made it easier for people to critique him for procrastinating on a long-term deal.

Lamar Jackson figures to be among highest-paid players in NFL

Lamar Jackson could be playing the long game on his contract extension to maximize his earnings. In today's market, the quarterback is the highest-paid position in the NFL.

With the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray trying to negotiate deals that will likely make them the highest-paid players in the NFL, Jackson could be waiting for the market to be set and make more money than Rodgers and Murray.

However, this strategy hasn't gone over well with some in the NFL. Former agent Marc Lillibridge went as far as to say the Ravens would be fine with backup Tyler Huntley at quarterback if it meant the contract would be cheaper.

Glenn Clark @GlennClarkRadio "With Huntley's success the Ravens can win with or without Lamar. They are better with him, but don't need to pay top dollar for him, because they have a suitable backup." - Former agent Marc Lillibridge on why Lamar Jackson needs an agent.

Jackson is betting on himself in these negotiations. Time will tell when Murray and Rodgers' dominos fall if he made the right decision by not hiring an agent and going at it alone.

