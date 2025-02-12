Stephen A. Smith breaks down what Patrick Mahomes must do to rejoin GOAT debate with Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes has been considered this generation's "GOAT" in the NFL. The 29-year-old has been compared to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady constantly, but now, some have questioned that stance after the Super Bowl LIX loss.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion of what Mahomes must do to re-enter the "GOAT" conversation.

"What Mahomes needs to do to get in the GOAT conversation again: You gotta win two more titles," Smith said. "Because you gotta get at least five. And the reason why you've got to get at least five, you gotta overcome the two bad performances in the Super Bowl."

Over the last six seasons, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances, winning three and losing two. The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LIX to the Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes has passed for 1,328 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games in Super Bowls.

Former NFL QB came to Patrick Mahomes defense after Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been criticized for his performance in Super Bowl LIX. Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked six times and the Eagles had nine quarterback hits.

That performance has led to criticism, and now former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has come to his defense. On Tuesday afternoon, RGIII tweeted:

"The mud slinging on Patrick Mahomes after a bad game in his 5th Super Bowl in 7 years is ABSOLUTELY BONKERS. He is still the best QB in the Galaxy and the 2nd Greatest of All-Time. Stop the madness."

Griffin has clearly heard enough criticism about Mahomes and knows from experience how hard it is to find continued success in the NFL.

