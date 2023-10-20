Stephen A. Smith calls out “no-show” Odell Beckham Jr. in first season since winning Super Bowl LVI

The wait for Odell Beckham Jr.'s recovery was long and arduous for fans across the country. Throughout the offseason, analysts believed the wide receiver was a key reason for Lamar Jackson to be better than he has ever been.

Instead, through six weeks, the wide receiver has left Stephen A. Smith and Bart Scott wanting. Here's how the analysts conveyed their disappointment:

"[00:15:18] I don't like what I'm seeing from Odell Beckham Junior. It's only got like nine catches. He's been a virtual no-show. [00:15:23]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bart Scott also chimed in with his proclamation:

"[00:17:44] We love him and we thought [he was] going to be there and he looks cooked. That's why I'm calling for Saquon Barkley to be traded there. [00:17:49]"

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ravens leave fans wanting more

Odell Beckham Jr. at Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

At one point, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the biggest stars in the league. He even got on the cover of the Madden 16 video game. However, since 2019, the wide receiver has seen a sharp drop in production. He earned 1,000 yards in 2019, but since has struggled to break 500.

2023 would be a great time for it, as the Baltimore Ravens are 11th in yards per game on offense. They're 24th in the league in passing yards per game as well. Wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. play a massive role in where the yardage lines up with the rest of the league.

This year, the wide receiver has recorded nine catches for 113 yards and has yet to catch a touchdown pass. This comes as Lamar Jackson sits at five touchdowns and three interceptions. Overall, the offense has plenty of work to do in order to catch the creme of the AFC crop.

That said, at 4-2, there are quite a few teams in a worse position across the league. Although, they have twice as many wins as losses, they truly are just a few bad plays away from being a .500 team. The transition from October to November is also a period of separation from the haves and the have-nots of the league.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. respond to Stephen A. Smith and Bart Scott's criticism?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.