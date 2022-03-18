Stephen A. Smith calls out Pete Carroll for Colin Kaepernick comments

Stephen A. Smith has had enough of Pete Carroll. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks coach revealed in a press conference that Colin Kaepernick had personally reached out to him for a workout.

Carroll said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback deserves another shot, but he doesn't know if it's with Seattle. This did not sit well with Stephen A. Smith.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Smith took aim at the Seahawks head coach and said that if Carroll really wanted Kaepernick on his team, he would be. He also pointed to other back-up quarterbacks in the league and is mystified that the former NFL quarterback still does not have a job.

Smith stated:

" Let's just take this into consideration the backup quarterback in Seattle, which is why Pete Carroll is getting on my nerves continuously bringing up Colin Kaepernick as if he can't help it, you know he's helpless you could bring him in, you know, say you you could you could sit up there and put him on a team if you wanted to. Geno Smith was your backup quarterback in Seattle last year.

Smith continued:

"Mason Rudolph is the backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin is to coach Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, Chase Daniels as a backup quarterback in the National Football League, and Colin Kaepernick still doesn't have a job. "

Will Colin Kaepernick get another NFL shot?

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

That is largely up for debate. However, many feel that the former 49ers star is better than most.

Don't forget that the now 34-year-old quarterback led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship appearance in his first three seasons in the league.

He has not played since 2016, but there is a growing sense that he could potentially return. The 34-year-old is still working on his craft as he regularly uploads videos of his workouts on his social media channels.

He clearly still has the talent to play quarterback in the NFL. While he likely wouldn't start, he could be a more than viable back-up in the league.

Whether he gets another shot remains to be seen, but he is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to return.

