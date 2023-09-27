Aaron Rodgers debut with the New York Jets lasted less than five minutes. Just like that, Zach Wilson was once again the starting quarterback for the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh expressed his support for Zach Wilson in the days following Rodgers' injury. Stating that the team wouldn't be signing another quarterback

On ESPN's "First Take," co-host Stephen A. Smith accused Saleh of lying to the Jets fan base. He said he gave the fans false hope with Wilson controlling the offense.

Stephen A. Smith: You know, good and damn well you cannot spit in people's face and tell them it's raining. You cannot sit up there with bravado and emphasis and talk about how Zach Wilson is your guy. He's our guy, blah, blah, blah. We're all in there, not all in. And when you lie to people like that you're talking about from a Football Decision-Making perspective.

No argument there. You 1,000% correct? I'm not refuting that we I'm getting on Saleh is that he's walking into in front of the cameras to the microphone and he is lying to people's face. And not only that your own team is looking at you like come on. Coach, you a bit extreme with this. [00:05:17][53.2] First Take

Stephen A. Smith went on to say that Robert Saleh had to know Wilson hadn't improved enough to help the Jets win.

Smith believes that any pushback Saleh receives from starting Wilson is self-inflicted. Indicating that he could lose the support of his team if changes don't happen soon.

Robert Saleh's decision to start Zach Wilson could have implications

Zach Wilson and the Jets pulled off an overtime victory in Week 1 over the Bills. Since then, the Jets have suffered back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots.

Through those three games, Wilson has completed just 44 of 84 passes. He has thrown for 467 yards and just two touchdowns, as well as four interceptions. He was also sacked eight times in the first three weeks.

Head coach Robert Saleh's decision to stick with Wilson could have implications for the rest of his team. According to NFL Insider Rich Cimini on the "Flight Deck" podcast, the New York Jets defense is losing patience with the quarterback.

“Saleh is coming off as a Zach apologist, and that doesn’t play well in the locker room. The defense, in particular, is not happy,”-Rich Cimini

Cimini stated that the defensive players feel that if they didn't perform well, they would be benched. What's your take on Saleh's decision? Let us know!