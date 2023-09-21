Stephen A. Smith calls Zach Wilson 'hot garbage', goes off on Jets for Nathaniel Hackett hire: "I don't believe in him"

The New York Jets began their 2023 NFL season with Aaron Rodgers' injury, leaving their team reliant on Zach Wilson. However, while the team continues to advocate faith in their young QB, not everyone seems to agree.

In a recent episode of his own show, Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Jets' game, Zach Wilson and the team hiring Nathaniel Hackett. As far as Smith is concerned, he doesn't have any reason to believe in Wilson, which in turn reflects poorly on the Jets.

Rodgers, starting this year, was supposed to be the team's big ticket to the Super Bowl.

"I don't have any reason to believe in Zach Wilson. I think Saleh is saying what he says because they just spent the number two overall pick on him."

"They should have drafted Justin Fields but they didn't and now they're paying the price for it.... I don't believe in him. I think he's hot garbage half the time. Not all the time but half the time."

Furthermore, Smith added that the Jets didn't do him any favors, which includes their decision to hire Hackett.

"Nathaniel Hackett, with the job that he did in Denver last year, that's who you're asking to school Zach Wilson? He couldn't school Russell Wilson."

Aaron Rodgers remains confident in Zach Wilson's ability to lead the Jets to victory

Considering Rodgers' Achilles injury, the veteran QB might need the entire season to recover. This hasn't stopped him from reaching out, stating that he is confident in Wilson's ability.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said:

"I'm very confident in Zac and I think he's confident in himself, which is the most important thing. It was an important offseason for him. I was hoping he could have a couple of years to sit back and have no pressure on him and relax. But that's how life goes sometimes."

Following their 30-10 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets will be facing the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 24.