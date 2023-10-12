Last season, Chase Claypool was traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick which turned out to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver struggled to make an impact for the Bears, and reportedly had many issues with the team. Last week he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and Stephen A. Smith is worried about his future in the NFL.

Smith indicated that Chase Claypool's negative perception in NFL locker rooms could shorten his career. Here's what he said:

"There's a few people that have been out of the NFL for reasons other than their game. Chase Claypool, he can ball, but he was a hazard in the locker room in the eyes of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a hazard in the locker room in the eyes of the Chicago Bears."

"I've only met him once only talk to him at the Super Bowl in Arizona and somebody needed to tell him, so I told them they're about to get you up out of here bro... There are brothers who could have an additional four or five years playing football, but they didn't want them in the locker room."

"There's a plethora of other players throughout NFL history throughout basketball history, major league baseball history and beyond. There's always dudes that end up having their careers cut short for things that have absolutely nothing to do with their ability to still play. That is the path Claypool is on."

Once Claypool was left out of the team despite being healthy, the Chicago Bears started to play well. The offense led by Justin Fields looked explosive, and many people are left wondering whether Claypool's lack of effort resulted in the team's struggles.

Chase Claypool will look to revive his career with Dolphins

Since getting drafted in 2020, the Miami Dolphins will now be the third team of Chase Claypool's career. This is the perfect situation for him as he can make an impact alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If he gets into trouble in Miami under a great head coach like Mike McDaniels, it will be extremely difficult for him to get another chance to redeem himself in the NFL.

This is a pivotal season for the former Steelers wide receiver, who will be a free agent next year. Claypool must maximize his opportunity with the Dolphins if he desires to get paid and stay in the league.

