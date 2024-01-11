Stephen A. Smith claims Bill Belichick is being forced out unlike Nick Saban

Bill Belichick was praised more on January 11 than perhaps at any point in the last two years. However, if he had it his way, he wouldn't be having the ongoing celebration in Foxborough.

At least, that is what Stephen A. Smith claimed on First Take. Here's how he put it, comparing the circumstances surrounding the exit of two of the most accomplished coaches in football:

"[6:32] They're two of the greatest coaches we've ever seen in our lifetime. But on this particular day, where it is a celebration for Nick Saban, I don't view it the same way with Bill Belichick because I think Bill Belichick still wanted to stay in New England. And I think that ultimately, he's having to do something he really didn't want to do."

News broke of both Saban and Belichick's exits within 24 hours, with the former's departure becoming known on January 10 and Belichick moving out getting announced on January 11.

Bill Belichick's post-Tom Brady era by the numbers

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

For over a decade, fans and analysts argued about whether Tom Brady or Bill Belichick mattered more to the New England Patriots dynasty. With Brady out the door, the Patriots head coach had four seasons to find a quality successor.

Instead, one free-agent quarterback and first-round pick later, the Patriots sit near the bottom of the AFC.

Belichick went over .500 just once without Brady, going 10-7 with rookie Mac Jones. In two of those seasons, he slipped under .500 by one game. In 2023, however, the sky fell. Belichick went 4-13, posting the worst winning percentage of his career at .235.

It was three straight years of decline for the head coach from 10-7 to 8-9 and 4-13. At the same time, his first-round pick Mac Jones saw a similar decline. After a rookie season that many pundits compared to Tom Brady, Jones saw his throwing touchdowns dwindle as well as his completion percentage and number of starts.

Bailey Zappe, who had shown a few flashes of brilliance in 2022 and 2023, didn't do enough to save his head coach. Zappe went 4-4 as a starter on a similar arc as Jones. He went 2-0 in his rookie season but slipped to a 2-4 run in 2023. Without Brady, Belichick went 29-38. With No. 12, he went 219-64.

