Stephen A. Smith claims Patrick Mahomes has displayed ‘vulnerabilities’ in the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready to play in his fifth Super Bowl this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes, who has a 3-1 Super Bowl record, aims to win his fourth title and help the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

On Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith expressed curiosity about how Mahomes will perform against the Eagles.

"What you're really, really interested in is seeing somebody that can knock them off legitimately," he said. "Seeing Patrick Mahomes go out there and look, he's got five interceptions in the Super Bowl. He doesn't usually do that during the playoffs.

"But in the Super Bowls he's played in, he's had five interceptions. There have been some vulnerabilities that have been witnessed from him during Super Bowl competition." (2:25)

In the four Super Bowls Mahomes has played in, he's thrown for 1,071 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has a passer rating of 85.2 in those four games.

How did Patrick Mahomes perform in Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles?

Despite Stephen A. Smith's concerns regarding Patrick Mahomes' interceptions in Super Bowl games, he's played pretty well overall in the four Super Bowls he's been in.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards. He was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Mahomes showed poise late in the game as he was able to help lead the Chiefs down in the red zone, which set up kicker Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal.

Mahomes was named MVP in all three Super Bowl wins.

Although he has the ability to turn the ball over in the big game (as does any quarterback going against the best team in the opposite conference), Mahomes has proven time and time again why the Chiefs have a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl with him under center.

