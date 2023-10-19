Stephen A. Smith claims Tyreek Hill’s Dolphins have their work cut out against Dak Prescott’s biggest rival

Tyreek Hill has gotten a lot of praise over the last week than perhaps in his entire NFL career. However, his team got a rare knock on First Take on Thursday. Speaking on the program, show host Stephen A. Smith cast aside the team's dominant start to the season:

"[00:00:31] All I'm saying to you is this. ... They beat the Giants. They beat New England. They beat Carolina. See, for us, it's simple," Smith said. "You try to make it complicated. But at the end of the day, 5-24, that's who the Dolphins have beaten. [00:00:56]"

Adding to Stephen A. Smith's argument, the Dolphins have also defeated the Denver Broncos, who are 1-5 and in the middle of their worst start through six games since the 1990s.

However, this weekend's matchup serves as the season's biggest test for Mike McDaniel's offense. If they can defeat the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles, Tyreek Hill's squad will have perhaps done enough to rise to the top of the NFL power rankings in the eyes of many.

Could loss against Dolphins panic Jalen Hurts' Eagles?

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

If Miami Dolphins churn out a win, Dak Prescott's rival would slip to 5-2 on a two-game losing streak. At that point, the team would be in danger of slipping into a free-fall. For the league's most dominant teams, the middle of the season is fraught with danger as teams now have a chunk of tape to study.

The most dominant teams also now have a target on their back, where their opponents will play with a sense of elevated urgency.

Tyreek Hill leads the league ahead of matchup against the Eagles

Tyreek Hill at Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

According to ESPN's numbers, the wide receiver has the most receiving yards in the league with 814 yards. The next closest receiver, A.J. Brown, has 672 yards. In third place, Stefon Diggs has 620 yards. Puca Nacua and D.J. Moore have 598 and 582 yards, respectively.

While a win might be the biggest thought on Tyreek Hill's mind, the Cheetah also faces A.J. Brown on the same gridiron on Sunday Night Football. With the top two wide receivers in the game facing off in primetime, expectations are high in the scoring department.

Will Tyreek Hill or A.J. Brown have the bigger night with the entire world watching?

