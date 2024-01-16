Stephen A. Smith comments on Mike Tomlin’s future after HC pulls a Cam Newton 

Mike Tomlin and Cam Newton have historically lived on two different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their behavior in the public eye. However, both icons have now ended at least one postseason press conference in the same manner. A video has surfaced online of the Pittsburg Steelers coach walking off the podium in response to a question about his future.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to the video on his "First Take" show and commented on Tomlin's future with the Steelers.

"That's clearly not a subject that he wants to entertain at this particular moment with the media," Smith said. "He's been there for 17 years. He's beyond trying to make folks feel good or appease anybody. That's not who he is. He's a real one. Make no mistake about it. He's not going to sit up there and dance around an issue and lie about it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith continued, dipping his toe into the conversation about Mike Tomlin's job security.

"If he doesn't want to address it, he's not going to want to address it," Smith said. "I'm quite sure that's not the first time he was asked that question. He knew what was coming, and it's something that he refused to address. ...

"You have six one-and-done postseasons. It's not about you being fired. It's about, 'Is it time for a new voice? Is it time for you to move on?'"

What did Mike Tomlin and Cam Newton do?

Mike Tomlin at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach was asked about his future after his team lost 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, which looked closer than it actually was. After several questions, Tomlin was asked about his contract. Once the question was posed and Tomlin realized the topic, he immediately turned to his left without speaking and walked out of the room.

Almost eight years earlier, Cam Newton sat in the post-game press conference after losing Super Bowl 50 with a frown. As questions began pouring in from the media surrounding the quarterback, his mood slowly eroded. Eventually, he became silent and walked off the stage, muttering, "I'm done."

Of course, the situations surrounding the player and coach differed slightly. The Carolina Panthers were riding high after a 15-1 run before running into a brick wall in Super Bowl 50 against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos "No Fly Zone."

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers were counted out by many in mid-December before finding an 11th-hour surge to get into the playoffs. Both fanbases likely had different expectations going into their final games of the season. However, it's apparent that the stars' reactions to losing were still similar.

Either way, both franchise leaders walking off the stage sent off an explosion of reactions around the league. Newton's press conference is still remembered seven years later. Could Mike Tomlin's walkout carry a similar lifespan?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.