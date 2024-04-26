Stephen A. Smith compares Falcons’ new QB situation with Kirk Cousins to one that fostered Russell Wilson’s rise

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson both arrived in the NFL at the same time under similar circumstances. Wilson's task was to unseat veteran free agent acquisition Matt Flynn. Cousins, meanwhile, was forced to unseat rookie star prospect Robert Griffin III. Both eventually succeeded, but now Cousins finds himself in the Matt Flynn role in 2024. At least, that's what one analyst believes.

NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith set the stage for Michael Penix Jr. to unseat Cousins in a Russell Wilson-esque plot twist.

Stephen A. Smith on Friday's edition of "First Take": [00:09:53] Russell Wilson was drafted in the third round, but they had invested in Matt Flynn. And then Russell Wilson came up in there and they said 'oh the hell with the investment. This is the quarterback in Seattle.' [00:09:56][0.0]

Stephen A. Smith's Kirk Cousins comparison prompts questions and pressure

Kirk Cousins at Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

There are key differences between Smith's precedent and today's new situation developing in Atlanta. The first biggest difference is who played a massive role in making such a call with Russell Wilson. Back then, head coach Pete Carroll, who had been around every corner of the football world before landing with the Seahawks, had much more of a pull in the organization.

Current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is in the throes of his first season as the head honcho of an NFL team. Now, straight from the jump, he has to contend with two potential alphas in the locker room. Additionally, with seemingly every publication and sports talk show talking about the situation, a planet-sized weight has been placed on his shoulders.

His new tenure with the Falcons would be a monumental swing that may put his neck on the line from the jump.

However, the pressure now also falls on Kirk Cousins, who was given the keys to the castle in March and then a leash in April. No matter what message the Falcons sent Kirk Cousins's way, it only takes a few losses for pressure on the team to mount.

If public opinion swings against Cousins with an escape valve in Michael Penix Jr. available, allowing the rookie quarterback extra time to develop could be a promise that goes up in smoke. At this point, things suddenly have become much more tense in Atlanta.

