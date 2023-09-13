Stephen A. Smith compares Zach Wilson’s throwing ability to Tim Tebow as Jets QB gets ready for first start of 2023 against Dak Prescott

Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets moving forward. That is the statement that Jets head coach Robert Saleh made after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury. Although that news shouldn't come as a shock it does come with a lot of concerns.

Wilson has struggled since being drafted by the Jets with the second overall selection in 2021. On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith voiced his concerns about Zach Wilson now being the starter. Smith even went as far as to compare his passing ability to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

"Zach Wilson completed 54% of his passes last year, 54%," said Smith. "He threw six touchdowns, seven interceptions. Okay. In the nine games that he played. All right. Very Tebow esque. Dare I say, in terms of passing, he's my friend, so I'm not doing any shade on Tim Tebow. I'm just talking about the ability to pass the football on the NFL level, not necessarily proven on the part of Zach Wilson."

Smith added:

"You're going to Dallas, you got that? This quarterback is going against that defense. That defense."

Smith then finished by saying the quarterback will struggle against the Dallas Cowboys. He said the Cowboys defense that was on the field in Week 1 displayed dominance, which will give Wilson a plethora of problems this weekend as he tries to lead the Jets offense.

Robert Saleh stands by decision to name Zach Wilson starter

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets pulled off the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The third-year quarterback didn't have the best offensive performance which could be concerning moving forward. Last season, the Jets benched Wilson after questions of leadership and accountability surfaced from teammates.

When speaking to reporters, New York Jets head coach, Robert Saleh completely backed his quarterback. Noting that he has had success in the past.

"We've got a lot of faith in Zach, people forget he was 5-1 before the bye week."

Robert Saleh also said that the New York Jets aren't in a rush to sign a veteran quarterback. A notion that has circulated around social media. With rumors of various veteran quarterbacks interested in signing with the Jets, Saleh's remarks about standing behind his quarterback are worth noting. However, it also poses the question of how long the Jets will stand behind Wilson if his struggles continue to mount.