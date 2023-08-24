Will Levis is seemingly being groomed as the Tennessee Titans' next franchise quarterback, and for two good reasons: 1) he is very talented, and 2) he has quirks that make him a potential star.

Two of said quirks are 1) eating unpeeled bananas and 2) drinking coffee with mayonnaise. When asked about the origins of the latter, Levis said:

“It was a Friday before a game, me and my girlfriend were at breakfast, we got our coffees and there was no cream, no sugar on the table, just a bottle of mayo. “She made the kind of funny joke ‘Do you think people are supposed to put this in their coffee?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe, let’s try it out.’”

That got the attention of mayonnaise brand Hellmann's, who on Wednesday announced a lifetime supply of its product for the Kentucky alum:

In commemoration, it even put out a video of Levis "speaking" at a "press conference":

Stephen A Smith goes off on Will Levis' lifetime mayonnaise deal

But not everyone is impressed with the new deal - including Stephen A Smith. When discussing the topic on his eponymous podcast, he sounded confused, saying:

"I heard the story, and I just cringed. This is a dude that puts mayonnaise in his coffee... Do y'all know he got a lifetime deal with Hellmann's? That's worse than (UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis) who had a lifetime deal with Popeye's chicken. That's just nasty."

He added that Levis might be one of only a few people who does that quirk:

"But when they said life time contract... I knew he had to be white. Ain't no brothers and sisters doing that y'all.. Ain't no black person alive that I've ever known puts mayonnaise in their coffee."

Will Levis wants to play in Titans preseason finale

On Saturday, the Tennessee Titans marked their first win of the preseason, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-16. However, there was one notable absence in that game: Will Levis.

The rookie QB had sustained a lower-body injury during practice, leaving Malik Willis to play the full sixty minutes. Levis described the feeling of sitting out to The Tennessean's Nick Suss:

“I just had something happen in a practice that just came up. I went to the medical staff and I’m just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It’s nothing too serious but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery.”

He had nine completions for 85 yards and a six-yard rush against the Bears. It is questionable whether he will play in the finale against the New England Patriots, given rumors that Ryan Tannehill may suit up.

