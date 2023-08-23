Stephen A. Smith declares Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins as a “stupid” landing spot for Jonathan Taylor

Tua Tagovailoa and Jonathan Taylor are entering a relatively short period of time that could disproportionately affect the futures of both players. However, some believe that inserting Taylor into the Miami Dolphins' offense would serve to add the missing piece. It may or may not be the case, but Stephen A. Smith essentially wrote off the idea in earnest.

Speaking on First Take, he claimed that trading him would be like giving nuclear weapons away to a nation's enemies:

"It would be absolutely stupid for the Indianapolis Colts to trade him within the conference. [To trade him] to a team that potent? That would be blasphemy."

Jonathan Taylor hoping to complete what Lamar Jackson could not

Jonathan Taylor at Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts

Earlier this offseason, Lamar Jackson seemingly was in a similar predicament to where Jonathan Taylor is today. Jackson was ready for a windfall on his terms, but the Baltimore Ravens were hesitant. The team was so hesitant that they gave him permission to look for a trade suitor.

Of course, the alternate reality of Jackson in a different uniform never came to pass as he signed a gargantuan deal, keeping him in purple and black. Some believe the reason other teams didn't bite on Lamar Jackson was because of the exorbitant price the team set on the quarterback.

As Jonathan Taylor looks for a potential new home, the Colts have set a starkly high price in a similar fashion. It is alleged that the team is looking for at least a first-round pick in exchange for the running back.

However, according to Albert Breer via Dov Kleiman, a handful of NFL GMs and executives polled about the running back's value didn't quite reach that assessment.

Most claimed that at most, he was worth a second-round pick while many settled on a third or fourth-round pick. As such, a trade to any franchise seems difficult for the Colts at their current asking price.

Of course, the team would be more interested if another were to throw a player or two into the pot in addition to a second-day pick. However, that is unconfirmed.

Also, the idea of Taylor looking through rosters for potential players that could be traded in addition to picks seems a bit above his pay grade. Will Taylor play a down for the Colts in 2023?

