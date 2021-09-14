Stephen A. Smith calls Rodgers' performance "shameful" after Packers' blowout loss against Saints

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a 38-3 blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2021 season. No one saw this defeat coming.

Rodgers has perhaps already had his worst game of the year in Week 1. He went 15/28 for only 133 yards and two interceptions as the offense never got going.

Jameis Winston, on the other hand, was stellar, throwing for five touchdowns and 148 passing yards on the way to routing the Packers.

Stephen A. Smith tears Rodgers apart

It was indeed a challenging game to watch for Packers fans and one of the team's most famous fans, Stephen A. Smith, gave a damning verdict on the reigning MVP's performance.

Smith called it "the most shameful performance of Aaron Rodgers' career" and even went as far as saying the quarterback didn't care about the game or the outcome.

Smith did not stop there. He added that the performance was "atrocious" and "embarrassing" for Rodgers.

"That was the most atrocious performance of [Aaron Rodgers'] career. He was so awful that embarrassing doesn't even begin to describe it."@stephenasmith calls Sunday's game against the Saints the "most shameful performance of Aaron Rodgers' career." 😶 pic.twitter.com/J72NWKlhI8 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2021

Smith not only ripped into Rodgers but also went after head coach Matt LaFleur. Smith said that LeFluer did not have the team prepared adequately, and given it was the opening game of the year, that should not be happening.

Even though the Packers are still well and truly in the running to win the division, this type of loss could have long-lasting effects on the team.

Rodgers played so poorly on Sunday that the much-maligned Jordan Love was given snaps after the former MVP was benched. Now, this is more likely to do with the fact that the scoreline was already out of hand, and the Packers didn't have much to lose.

Then there are the Saints. Clearly, without Drew Brees, they will not be the offensive powerhouse they have been in the past few years, but they can still pack a punch with wideout Michael Thomas.

Jameis Winston looked as good as ever, but most are still unsure exactly where the Saints sit in the NFC race, unlike the Packers, who many believe will be there come the postseason. However, after a result like this, questions have to be asked, and the fact that a performance like this happened in Week 1 is troubling.

Despite the poor outing, it is only one game, and the Packers will look to get back on the winners' list next week when they face the Detroit Lions.

