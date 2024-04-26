When Kirk Cousins fans learned that his eventual successor had been selected by the Atlanta Falcons, they collectively gasped. Some fans lept to the quarterback's defense, complaining that signing him to a franchise deal shortly before dumping another fortune on his replacement was unfair to the quarterback.

Fans were mostly surprised to learn that he had not been alerted ahead of time that this was the plan. Upon learning that the quarterback and his agent were kept in the dark, fans put the screws to the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking on "First Take" the morning after the shocking move, Stephen A. Smith said:

"[00:00:19] I'm disgusted with this conversation already. ... He didn't get a call right up until you [knew] they were on the clock. You got $100 million. Shut the hell up. ... He got a $180 million contract with the 100 million guaranteed, fresh off an Achilles injury. ...

"So what I'm trying to say is this: we ain't seen you. We assume you going to be aiight. We heard you going to be aiight, but we don't know. [00:01:15]" [8.6] First Take

In other words, Smith appeared to claim because Kirk Cousins had been given a massive contract, the team had the right to do whatever it wished. The Falcons could have given him the keys to the castle or they could have kept him in the dark, subjecting him to any number of surprises.

Kirk Cousins' newest teammate becomes the Jordan Love of 2024 NFL Draft

Back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers had big plans for the Green Bay Packers. The 2021 NFL Draft, in his mind, was to be one that amplified his ability to contribute to the organization. Instead, the team selected Jordan Love on the heels of a 13-3 year in which Rodgers threw for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The move may have motivated Rodgers as the following year he threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. His team also went 13-3.

Eventually, following a 26-touchdown, 12-interception season in 2022, Love took over.

Some may argue that Penix Jr.'s arrival could result in a scintillating campaign for Kirk Cousins, as it did for Aaron Rodgers. However, it could also create pressure that breaks the quarterback.

In the season following Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, turning in a career-worst ratio up to that point.

When it comes to surprising quarterback selections, Penix ranks with Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts in recent years. However, both created opposite results for the incumbent quarterback. Which camp will Kirk Cousins fall into?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.