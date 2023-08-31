Joe Burrow's rival, Lamar Jackson, put NFL fans, pundits, and analysts through years of waiting to learn the size of his new deal. At one point, many doubted whether a deal would ever take place. With that ordeal now tabulated, one of the next big quarterbacks angling for a breakout deal is expected to be Joe Burrow.

However, speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith doesn't expect any funny business with this deal. He also indicated that any funny business would be "stupid" on the part of the Bengals. Here's how he put it:

"I'm just looking at them right now and if money is an issue, I think it's because of what they're working with Burrow to do some of the other things that he may want for some of the other personnel, because you got that hard cap, But I don't think they're stupid enough in any way to try to play hardball with Burrow. They know better."

Joe Burrow's career brings Cincinnati Bengals out of multi-decade funk

Joe Burrow at AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Before Joe Burrow arrived on the scene, the Bengals were stuck in the middle of a playoff win drought unlike any other in the league.

When it comes to Super Bowl appearances, the team has not had one since 1988. When it comes to playoff victories, the team has not had one since 1990.

That said, it was not for a lack of effort. Since 1990, the team has reached the playoffs seven times. Out of those, the Bengals reached the Wild Card round six times from 2009-2015.

Even with all of those appearances, the team failed to win a single postseason game during the Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer eras.

Since Burrow arrived in 2020, the team has reached the Super Bowl and made an AFC Championship appearance. Put simply, many would argue that Cincinnati wants their quarterback more than the Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson.

Joe Burrow's current contract

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints

As it stands, Burrow is in the penultimate year of his deal. However, 2023 is the final year of his original four-year deal, and 2024 will be his fifth-year extension season. This year, he's set to make about $5.5 million, and next year, he's set to make almost $30 million.

However, with no deal, he will be a free agent in 2025. Of course, no one expects it to happen, and with another two seasons to talk about it, there's no rush. That said, the sooner it gets done, the less stress will be involved for everyone.

Will Burrow get a new deal this year?

