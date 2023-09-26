Stephen A. Smith has issued a new version of his NFL power rankings after Week 3, and there's a few surprises after the most recent results. The biggest omission is the Dallas Cowboys, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 in an awful game by Dak Prescott.

Stephen A. Smith's most recent top five list has the three undefeated NFL teams leading the pack, with the Miami Dolphins as #1, the San Francisco 49ers as #2 and the Philadelphia Eagles as #3. The Dolphins and the Eagles will play on Week 7 and they could remain undefeated until then.

The other two teams are the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, who obliterated their opponents on Sunday but lost in Week 1. When the analyst made the same list after Week 1, the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys were there - Dak's poor exhibition on Sunday cost the Cowboys the co-lead of the NFC East.

Stephen A. Smith thinks the Cowboys are not a top five team

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a major upset on Sunday, with the heavily favored team losing to the Arizona Cardinals in a game they were never in front.

The Cowboys were double-digit favorites against the Cardinals, who are not contending for anything in 2023 and are firmly in the race for Caleb Williams out of USC. Still, there's no game that's won before it's played, and Dallas learned a tough lesson on Sunday.

Media personalities such as Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless were criticizing Dak Prescott hard after the game, especially after the late interception. Once again, the Dallas Cowboys could not win a difficult game on the road, even if it was against the worst team in the league.

Dak Prescott and the team will return home to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, with a 4:25 PM ET kickoff against Bill Belichick's team. With a 2-1 record, the Cowboys are now looking at the top of the NFC East from the outside. They're tied with the Washington Commanders and one game behind the undefeated Eagles, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 on Monday.