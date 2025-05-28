Stephen A. Smith goes on scathing rant about Steelers' $180,000,000 plan B amidst Aaron Rodgers delay

Stephen A. Smith thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers are wise for waiting on Aaron Rodgers and hoping he signs with the team.
The Steelers have been linked to Rodgers, who has yet to sign, but their apparent Plan B is possibly trading for Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons. However, Smith doesn't think that plan is good as he thinks Cousins is not the same quarterback he once was and wouldn't help the Steelers.
“You mean Kirk Cousins that threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over the last five games? You mean that Kirk Cousins?” Smith said via First Take this morning (1:40). “I don’t have any faith in Kirk Cousins. Hell no. There’s nothing that excites me, that enamors me, that tickles me in any way about Kirk Cousins being a Pittsburgh Steeler. Nothing at all.”
Cousins signed a massive four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. However, in his first season with Atlanta, Cousins lost the starting job to Michael Penix Jr., as the veteran QB struggled.
Cousins was coming off a torn Achilles, and it hindered his mobility, which hurt his play. He finished the year throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 14 games.
Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, is still a free agent and has been linked to the Steelers, but for now, Pittsburgh enters OTAs with Mason Rudolph as the presumed starting quarterback.
Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph unbothered by Aaron Rodgers rumors
Mason Rudolph is the front-runner to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, but the talks of the team signing Aaron Rodgers or trading for a veteran quarterback have heated up.
Yet, until that happens, Rudolph isn't paying attention to that as he is trying to tune out the noise.
"That's nothing new to me. There's been constant noise," Rudolph said of the Steelers potentially adding another veteran quarterback at some point, via the team website. "That is the nature of the NFL. So I am used to that for a long time. Now I'm doing nothing but being the best I can be to help our team get better this spring."
Rudolph will compete with Skylar Thompson and Will Howard for the starting quarterback job, but at this point, Pittsburgh adding a veteran QB does seem likely.
The Steelers will open their season on the road against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.
