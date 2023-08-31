Patrick Mahomes has proved that his first Super Bowl victory by defeating Jalen Hurts was no fluke. However, Stephen A. Smith isn't ready to give him the ultimate crown in sports.

While he has won multiple titles in a short span, he hasn't done it back to back, which is what's truly holding him down. Here's how the analyst put it on First Take:

"Have the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowl titles yet? That answer would be no. Ain't no dynasty. If you can't even win two in a row, we can't do that... At the end of the day, it's about closing the deal when you are a dynasty and when you can't even win back-to-back Super Bowls... We can anticipate based on their history that they'll lose this year."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs stuck in same conundrum as Russell Wilson's Seahawks

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Patrick Mahomes at Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the first young quarterback star to arrive with multiple Super Bowl appearances since Russell Wilson. Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs have been to the Big Game more times and won it more than the Seattle Seahawks, but both franchises find themselves stuck.

The Seattle Seahawks reached two consecutive Super Bowls, but lost the second to Tom Brady. The Chiefs also reached two consecutive Super Bowls, but lost the second to Tom Brady. However, with No. 12 now out of the picture, the road seems much more open.

With Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and Mahomes already halfway to creating a Lombardi Trophy streak, 2023 will be quite important in reaching that goal.

Who are Patrick Mahomes' biggest opponents in the AFC?

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

At this point, with every team technically at 0-0, all 16 teams are tied with the franchise. However, some are less tied than others. Joe Burrow is back and, assuming he can stay healthy, the Bengals seem to be the most reliable force against the Chiefs.

One dark horse opponent could be Deshaun Watson, as well. The quarterback, despite his troubles in staying on the field, owns the record for biggest lead over No. 15 in a playoff situation.

He still lost the game, but proved he could get up 24-0 against the team back in 2019. All he needs is a good defense to finish the job.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆