Stephen A. Smith issues final verdict on Odell Beckham Jr.’s return season after ACL injury

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from a torn ACL was a subplot of the Baltimore Ravens' season, as many believed he could have been the missing piece. Speaking on First Take on Monday, show host Stephen A. Smith indicated that Beckham Jr. didn't rise to the level of expectations placed on him and who did.

The comments came in a larger discussion about Jackson's chances of winning the Super Bowl in the future.

"[00:01:49] Why should I believe there's going to be a better chance than what we just witnessed with Lamar Jackson about to win league MVP with them being able to run the football with them being able to throw the football because finally, you have receivers to throw to. It was supposed to be OBJ."

He continued, naming other players that stepped up:

"It was definitely Zay Flowers. To a lesser degree, it was Nelson Agholor. Mark Andrews had gotten back and then the defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to three points in the final three quarters. ... I do believe yesterday was their best chance for the foreseeable future. [00:02:46]"

In the case of Flowers, it appears that Smith was speaking holistically in a look at his entire season as his critical turnover in the Ravens-Chiefs game served as a low point this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. treads water on par with 2021 performance

Odell Beckham Jr. at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Heading into the season, many hyped up Odell Beckham Jr. as a potential top receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. In practice, however, the wide receiver proved to be more of an ancillary piece.

His 2023 performance was remarkably similar to what he produced in his last season on the gridiron in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. In that season, he produced 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. This season, he produced 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, one caveat to that is Beckham Jr. didn't win the Super Bowl this year, falling one game short.

At this point, seemingly everything is on the table as the receiver heads into the business season. Logic dictates that his value will hover around the same $5 million cap hit he had this season, which raises questions about whether he would do another season for the same salary or less.

With every passing year, the receiver's future becomes even more muddled as he tiptoes deeper into his 30s. If Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, and countless more receivers couldn't defeat Fathertime, not many would bet on the former Giants star.

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. be in 2024?

