Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Arizona Cardinals signal caller Joshua Dobbs have led very different careers in the NFL. However, after their showdown on Sunday ended in fireworks for Arizona and flames for Dallas, fans of Mike McCarthy's team seem to be down in the dumps.

Stephen A. Smith, who has often taken pleasure in the Cowboys' defeats over the years, didn't have any sympathy for fans of the franchise. Speaking on "First Take," he poked those supporters everywhere with his comments:

"The most nauseating fan base in American history. They make me sick in the morning. When you're sitting there depressed, I'm happy that you're depressed because this is what you deserve."

Dak Prescott on pace for career-low stat in 2023 after loss to Cardinals

Earlier this offseason, Mike McCarthy claimed that 2023 would see much more running on the ground. As a result, fans braced for a slump for Dak Prescott. After three weeks, it seems clear that he won't be pushing for any career-best numbers.

He didn't throw his first touchdown or interception until Week 2 against the New York Jets. In that game, he threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Then, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, he threw for one touchdown and one interception. In total, he has three touchdowns and one interception in 2023.

With 14 games to go, he's on pace to throw for 17 touchdowns in 2023. It would be the lowest number of touchdowns thrown in a season in his career aside from 2020, when he missed most of the season due to injury.

That said, much of what has left him with fewer touchdowns this year has been a lockdown defense that all but silenced the New York Giants and Jets. However, in the first game since the team lost Trevon Diggs for the season, Dallas surrendered 28 points.

Going forward, it is clear to some Cowboys fans that Dak Prescott will need to do more for the team and lead the charge without Diggs. Week 3 was an illustration of why.

Of course, if the team doesn't adapt to that mindset, 2023 could resemble past seasons. One can only wait to see how Mike McCarthy will look at the loss and respond to it.

