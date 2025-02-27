Will Levis' career began as a viral 2023 NFL Draft moment. Now, it seems, his starting career could go down quietly. Levis had received a tsunami of last-second hype ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft only to be picked in the second round. Two seasons later, one of the analysts wrote him off with a joke.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith wrote off Levis as a realistic solution for the Tennessee Titans instead of drafting a quarterback first overall.

"If you're the Titans, Mr. Mayonnaise himself, Mr. Will Levis, you can't go that route, okay, so I think that the Titans desperately need a quarterback," Smith said.

The "Mr. Mayonnaise" comment comes from another viral moment with the quarterback. Not long after getting drafted, a video surfaced of what appeared to be the Titans quarterback putting mayonnaise in his coffee before drinking it.

He claimed that he only did it as a joke per Sports Illustrated. However, for a moment, fans believed he had a habit of making his coffee that way.

Exploring potential options for Titans with Will Levis

Levis at Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans quarterback's chances appear to have run out to be the long-term solution. If that is the case and the Titans do draft a new rookie, they'll need to figure out what to do with Will Levis.

The first option is to keep him as a backup like Zach Wilson after Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets.

Another option is to allow him to compete for the starting job. If he wins it, he would act as the bridge quarterback for Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or any other quarterback addition.

However, the number one overall pick losing to the struggling Levis would seemingly be a PR nightmare. As such, moving him is a likely scenario.

Levis could be traded with a pitch that he still has untapped potential after just two seasons. Of course, that might be a tough sell. Still, it would be better to try to get something instead of nothing.

If they can't move him, they could cut him. That said, this might be the method of last resort. At this point, there is still value as a developmental backup, but it would fall on Levis to accept the backseat. If not, a trade or a release might be the Titans' only option.

