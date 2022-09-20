Stephen A. Smith labels Las Vegas Raiders as the most disappointing team this season

Despite the arrival of Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-2 and pundits are starting to take notice. Speaking on First Take, one NFL analyst labelled the team as the most disappointing one in the NFL.

Stephen A. Smith did not mince words after watching the team lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Here's how he put it:

"The most disappointing thus far? I'm not going to lie to you. I'm going to pick the Raiders. That's how I feel. Derek Carr was supposed to arrive and Josh McDaniels is there. He's an offensive mind that has been considered pretty close to brilliant after all of these years in New England."

He went on, outlining several of the quality players dotting the roster:

"You got Davante Adams, there's an elite receiver. You still got Hunter Renfrow, you got Josh Jacobs coming out of the backfield. You got Waller as your tight end. The fact of the matter is, when you look at the Las Vegas Raiders, you expected more."

Continuing, Smith reminded everyone that he had predicted them to finish last in the division:

"And for them to be 0-2 in last place, although I said at the beginning of the season they could easily end up in last place because that's how tough the AFC West is. The reality is that, yeah, you lost to the Chargers."

Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine Bro the raiders be having me go through it.. Bro the raiders be having me go through it..

He also explained that the Raiders failed to meet his already-low expectations:

"But you were supposed to win that game against Arizona. And the fact that you couldn't stop the bleeding in Arizona and came back on you... I'm looking at you with raised eyebrows. Expectations exist in Vegas for a reason. 'Just win baby' no longer applies."

Las Vegas Raiders' slow start

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders

In their season opener, Las Vegas Raiders lost 19-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Carr threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the defeat. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had a great day, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In Week 2, Las Vegas lost 29-23. Carr threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The team was originally on pace to win the game after three quarters as they were up 23-7.

However, a 16-point fourth-quarter rally by the Cardinals was enough for the game to taken into overtime. Then, the Cardinals got the final touchdown and beat Las Vegas.

This week, the team will attempt to get things right when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 25, at 1:00 PM EST.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far