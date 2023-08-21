Deshaun Watson is on the precipice of hitting the final nail in the coffin or pushing it into the ocean depending on how the 2023 season turns out.

However, by Stephen A. Smith's estimation, the quarterback already has a hammer in hand. Speaking on First Take, he listed 11 AFC quarterbacks he believed to be more attention than Watson, including Kenny Pickett. Here's how he put it:

"We have talked about Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, [and] Lamar Jackson, obviously not necessarily the order. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, even Russell Wilson. That's nine quarterbacks. [Also,] Jimmy Garoppolo, ladies and gentlemen."

Watch the video below from 9:30 onwards:

Smith went on, even going as far as throwing in Kenny Pickett:

"The staff was talking to me this morning. And they said, let's piggyback off of the subject of the Baltimore Ravens and let's go to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett. That's 11 quarterbacks that I've mentioned in the AFC before anybody thought about Deshaun Watson? Where the hell are you at, bro?"

Deshaun Watson quietly watches Kenny Pickett stun in preseason showing against Josh Allen

Deshaun Watson at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers' showdown against the Bills might have been the surprise of the preseason. Kenny Pickett sliced and diced down the field, throwing for a touchdown and 64 yards in just four pass attempts. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's offense was shut out.

It was a sky-falling moment for the franchise as far as preseason football goes. Of course, until the regular season, nothing can be called a certainty. That said, the Buffalo Bills look like they were playing against Tom Brady during the era of yore. In addition, with Stefon Diggs sitting in the background, the franchise might be teetering to some.

Has Deshaun Watson played in preseason?

Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns quarterback hasn't been mentioned much this August, leaving some to wonder if he even has touched the ball on the gridiron. Despite being only one of two teams to get four preseason games this year, Deshaun Watson might be one of the least used quarterbacks with Aaron Rodgers set to take the field next week.

Put simply, yes, Watson has thrown a pass in a game this preseason. However, he's done little more. In total, he's completed three of three passes for 12 yards. That's it. Aside from that, he's been MIA as fans have talked more about backups Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Kellen Mond.

Meaning, when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, it could be some of the first game-speed throws of the year for him. It is unclear whether he'll play in the final preseason contest.

