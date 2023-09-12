Stephen A. Smith lists four deal-breaking reasons why Tom Brady isn’t coming to save the New York Jets

Tom Brady is the top free agent to many fans, despite being retired. However, with Aaron Rodgers now out of the lineup for the New York Jets, fans are begging the team to get Brady on board.

However, according to Stephen A. Smith on First Take, there are four critical reasons why Brady is content to stay exactly where he is. Here's how Smith put it:

"Number one, what you just highlighted, all the intricacies of that new system, new players... It's not like Tom Brady would be going to Josh McDaniels, who once coached him... Number two, [he would be a] stationary target."

He continued, listing two more reasons why the quarterback would be inclined to skip the gridiron:

"Number three, you haven't been working out and get yourself conditioned for an NFL season because you retired officially and you were looking to go into the booth after taking a year off. Number four, the level of competition in the AFC... If I'm Tom Brady, hell no. I'm not putting myself in that position."

Tom Brady's retirement record under attack

No. 12 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of course, if it were to happen, this wouldn't be the first time Tom Brady has unretired. The quarterback had fully walked away from the sport after the 2021 season before pulling himself back in. In total, he was gone for six weeks at that time.

If he were to return now, the quarterback would have been retired a full six months. However, the countdown to his career-longest retirement would begin again next spring and the cycle would begin again. Interestingly, the quarterback does appear to have time in his schedule to fit the time commitment.

Before embarking on his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he signed a deal with FOX to commentate games for 10 years. That commitment doesn't start until 2024, meaning that he has a full season of free time. Some would speculate that he left the window open for a situation just like this.

Jets fans are likely hoping that he secretly has stayed in football shape as well as he could so that he can jump at the chance if presented with it.

Well, now the New York Jets are a quarterback away in many estimations around the country. If the legendary former quarterback wants to melt the internet, there would be no better way than swooping in for the franchise.

Of course, Brady is also watching Aaron Rodgers - who's half a decade younger than him - tear his Achilles in a job he is being asked to take up. This isn't the most enticing invitation.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.