"If there ever was a time that Green Bay could take Tampa, it would be right now"- Stephen A. Smith picks Aaron Rodgers to get the job done against the Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. It will be one of the biggest games of the season, as two of the best quarterbacks of all time will go against each other. Brady and the Buccaneers have been able to get the better of Rodgers and the Packers twice since Brady moved to the NFC.

During Wednesday morning's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave his prediction for the game between the two premier quarterbacks. He picked the Packers to get the job done. Here's what he had to say:

"Because of the suspension of Mike Evans, I think that Tampa Bay was already compromised offensively. I mean, obviously, Brady and their office hasn't been stellar."

He continued:

"Mike Evans is the one reliable source that you could go to because he's a perennial All Pro. He's something special. We know what he brings to the table, and now he's suspended for this game."

He concluded by saying:

"If there ever was a time that Green Bay could take Tampa, it would be right now. It seems to be ideal. Remember when they played Tampa last year? Tampa ran roughshod over that... Green Bay is going to be better prepared for that match-up this week."

Mike Evans' suspension has been the talk of the town since it was handed down. The receiver will miss one game for his part in the brawl that ensued in the Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints.

His absence is expected to be hugely felt by a Tampa Bay offense that has been somewhat disappointing so far.

Aaron Rodgers can make a statement with a win against Tom Brady in Week 3

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Many people have doubts about the Packers this season. Trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders has played a large part in that. Aaron Rodgers has a new offense to lead and many of his critics are doubting their firepower. If Rodgers is able to lead his team to a win against the Buccaneers, it would be a big statement.

As Stephen A. Smith said, the Packers have a great chance of winning this game. Mike Evans' absence will play a huge part, and key players like Jaire Alexander and Allen Lazard could make big plays on both sides of the ball. Green Bay have the individuals on the field to inspire them to a big win.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Jaire Alexander's closing speed is not human. No idea how he got to this ball.



P.S. Loved that energy on the sidelines after the play Jaire Alexander's closing speed is not human. No idea how he got to this ball.P.S. Loved that energy on the sidelines after the play https://t.co/JGFIESYKGe

It will be interesting to see which team gets the win in this battle of two of the NFC's best teams.

