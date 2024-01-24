Stephen A. Smith puts Patrick Mahomes toe-to-toe with Tom Brady as “greatest quarterback who has ever lived”

Tom Brady has only been retired for less than one full season, but apparently, he already has a new competitor in striking distance. Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," host Stephen A. Smith called Patrick Mahomes potentially the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Here's how he put it on Wednesday's show:

"Look, I think that Patrick Mahomes is arguably the greatest quarterback who has ever lived. Six straight AFC title games, Two-time Super Bowl champion, three Super Bowls in his first five seasons."

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes' playoff success

Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Making such a statement is a massive proclamation by the analyst and deserves a delve into the weeds. The first massive difference between the two quarterbacks is age. Brady played deep into his 40s while Mahomes is still in his 20s.

Such a proclamation to most assumes that Mahomes will continue to play well, if not dominate the league for another decade or more. However, looking at both quarterbacks through their first six starting seasons, No. 12 reached four Super Bowls, won three and lost in the conference game and the divisional round. He missed the playoffs in his second starting season with a 9-7 record.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has gone to three Super Bowls, lost one and lost in the conference championship twice. For Mahomes to make a strong argument against Brady, he will need to reach the Big Game by winning on Sunday. He would then have four Super Bowl appearances and, assuming he wins, would be tied with Brady for the fastest start in terms of Super Bowl presence and results.

However, some may argue that Mahomes is even better as he never missed the playoffs in his first six starting seasons. At this point, in terms of both quarterbacks in the early part of their careers, the Kansas City Chiefs are on par with the Patriots, if not ahead.

Of course, Mahomes still has a long way to go. Tom Brady won seven championships, went to ten such games, and loaded up on playoff appearances long after his first six seasons.

If No. 15 wants to pass him, he will need to keep his foot on the gas through his 30s and into his 40s, in all likelihood, as Andy Reid inches toward 70 years old and Travis Kelce also moves into his mid-30s.

